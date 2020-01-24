SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SINA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SINA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

NASDAQ:SINA traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,429. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. SINA has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $70.83.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $561.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.76 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 5.66%. SINA’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SINA will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SINA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SINA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,745 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?