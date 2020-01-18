Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted sales of $893.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBGI. TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of SBGI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.46. 565,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $66.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

