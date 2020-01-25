Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBGI. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.98). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth $1,046,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $1,031,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57,932 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $1,410,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

