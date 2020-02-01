SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -5.00

News headlines about SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of SPXCY stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.95.

About SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. It operates through Equities and Fixed Income; Derivatives; and Market Data and Connectivity segments. The company provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, membership and collateral management, derivatives trading and clearing, and market data and connectivity services.

