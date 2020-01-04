Singapore Fintech SaaS Raises $3 Million for Expansion

The AI-backed platform hopes to expand to the U.K. and Hong Kong and has already started testing in those markets.

Osome, a Singapore-based business services firm that aims to digitize traditional corporate management processes, has secured $3 million in funding led by Target Global, with participation from Phystech Venture and AdFirst, the company on Tuesday.

The raise follows $2 million secured in December 2018 for product development and market testing in Australia and Hong Kong. It was also led by Target Global, a venture capital firm based in Berlin, Germany, with 700 million euros in assets under management.

Osome is led by Singapore-based serial entrepreneur Victor Lysenko, who has two exits as CEO and founder: Russian neobank Rocketbank and Groupon Russia.

The firm uses a cloud-based platform to help business owners and entrepreneurs with legal compliance and tasks such as payroll, accounting, taxation, company formation, and filing reports.

Launched in 2018, the firm has already amassed 2,300 customers in Singapore. It now has its eyes on other global financial centers.

«The company’s exponential growth in Singapore both in terms of revenue and customer base validates the business model and represents a solid ground for further growth both inside and outside of the region,» said Phystech Ventures partner Olga Maslikhova.