Singapore’s Supergreek fast-casual concept opens

Singapore’s first Greek fast-casual concept, Supergreek, has opened at Raffles City.

Supergreek’s menu features a wide selection of healthy Greek dishes, including the popular Geek street food Souvlaki and homemade authentic Geek yogurt.

“At Supergreek, we follow traditional Greek cuisine which is predominantly plant-based, and focused on lean meats, seafood and heart-healthy olive oil that is also fresh,” says Cheng Hsin Yao, owner and founder of Supergreek.

He says he wants Supergreek to demonstrate that the cuisine has healthy, nutritious qualities.

Located in the basement of Raffles City, Supergeek features a predominantly white-and-blue interior, inspired by Greece’s national flag.