Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, 13,397 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 14,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Singing Machine had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter.

Singing Machine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products in North America, Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

