Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?