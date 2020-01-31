Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 159,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SINO opened at $0.46 on Friday. Sino-Global Shipping America has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

