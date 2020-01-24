Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.47. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a market cap of $8.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.04%.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

