Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Trading 16.3% Higher

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s stock price traded up 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.50, 269,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average session volume of 83,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 40.04% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

