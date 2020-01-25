Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.75, approximately 325,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 111,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.57.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.37. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 70.34% and a negative net margin of 657.71%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

About Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

