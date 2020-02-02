SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as low as $8.26. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 21,613 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

