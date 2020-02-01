Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of SIRI opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

In other news, Director David Zaslav sold 77,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $527,124.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,246 shares in the company, valued at $984,767.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $10,374,319.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,404,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,857,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,936,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,249,484 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio

