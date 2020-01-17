Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Short Interest Update

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,060,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 195,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

In other news, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,544,198.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,049.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,885 shares of company stock worth $21,820,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

