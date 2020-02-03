Sirius XM (SIRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sirius XM stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $10,374,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,404,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,857,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,049.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,936,893 shares of company stock worth $20,249,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

