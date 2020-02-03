Sitime (SITM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Sitime to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SITM opened at $25.42 on Monday. Sitime has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sitime from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other Sitime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist bought 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00.

