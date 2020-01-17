Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sito Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ SITO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 528,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,503. Sito Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

Sito Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

