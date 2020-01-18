Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) Trading Up 8%

Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) shares were up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27, approximately 690,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 369,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sito Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

About Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO)

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

