Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $67.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.68. 1,360,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,856. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Luther purchased 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,571.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Roedel purchased 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

