Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €84.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.00 ($119.77).

Sixt stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €95.10 ($110.58). The company had a trading volume of 37,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52. Sixt has a 12-month low of €71.90 ($83.60) and a 12-month high of €103.40 ($120.23). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

