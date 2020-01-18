Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Shares Down 1.6%

Siyata Mobile Inc (CVE:SIM)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, 163,064 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 122,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 target price on shares of Siyata Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24.

Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile Inc will post 0.0202817 EPS for the current year.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (CVE:SIM)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

