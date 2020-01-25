SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.54

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.54 and last traded at $74.31, with a volume of 6946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.58.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SJW Group news, Director Valer Robert A. Van purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $71,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments