SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.35. 300,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,235. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SK Telecom will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

