SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.19

SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 147539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKM. Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SK Telecom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.33.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,791,000 after buying an additional 159,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,441,000 after buying an additional 636,054 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom in the second quarter valued at $555,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

