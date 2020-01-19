Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Skechers USA reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush set a $46.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $3,369,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,051 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,743 in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1,270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. 2,133,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,261. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

