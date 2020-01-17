Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Skechers USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

SKX stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 271.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,270.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,051 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,743. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

