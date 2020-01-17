Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.99

Skeena Resources Ltd (CVE:SKE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 758976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 million and a P/E ratio of -6.09.

About Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

