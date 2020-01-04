SkinCeuticals launches into Asian travel-retail market

L’Oreal Travel Retail Asia Pacific has launched US-based professional skincare brand SkinCeuticals into the Asian travel-retail market.

Together with China Duty-Free Group, L’Oreal opened a pop-up store in Haitang Bay Duty-Free Shopping Center in Sanya to highlight the launch.

SkinCeuticals joins dermo-cosmetics brands La Roche-Posay and Vichy, strengthening L’Oreal Travel Retail Asia Pacific’s brand portfolio.

“Through our exclusive collaboration with China Duty-Free Group, we are thrilled that SkinCeuticals is at last launched in travel retail,” said Emmanuel Goulin, MD of L’Oreal Travel Retail Asia Pacific.

“The dermo-cosmetics market continues to be buoyant, and … the addition of SkinCeuticals to our brand portfolio further ensures we have a powerful range of brands to offer beauty for all travelers,” he said.

Terry Chua, VP of central merchandising division at China Duty Free Group, said the launch demonstrated the company’s deepened strategic partnership with L’Oreal Travel Retail Asia Pacific.

At the Sanya pop up, visitors were invited to learn about the brand through immersive spaces, such as an anti-oxidation lab and an interactive game wall for a close-up experience of the advanced anti-oxidation technology. At the event, SkinCeuticals experts at the Digital Orchard demonstrated the antioxidant “apple test”, and professional skin diagnosis and skincare express facial treatment by SkinCeuticals experts.

SkinCeuticals has also launched at Shanghai Pudong Airport Terminal S1, and will open at Beijing Capital International Airport by early 2020.