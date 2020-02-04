SKYCITY Entertainment Group (ASX:SKC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.38

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Sunday . The stock traded as low as A$3.38 ($2.40) and last traded at A$3.48 ($2.47), with a volume of 139941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.48 ($2.47).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.73.

About SKYCITY Entertainment Group (ASX:SKC)

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming, entertainment, hotel, convention, hospitality, recreation, and tourism sectors in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through SKYCITY Auckland, Rest of New Zealand, Adelaide Casino, SKYCITY Darwin, and International Business segments.

