Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 155776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $469,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,029 shares of company stock worth $6,409,617.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Skyline by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Skyline in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Skyline by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Skyline by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Skyline by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period.

Skyline Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

