Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKY traded down $4.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. 48,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,967. Skyline has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 34,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,102,358.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,209,633.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,617.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

