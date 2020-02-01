Skyline’s (SKY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Skyline has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,164 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Skyline by 22.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skyline by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Skyline by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Skyline by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Skyline by 160.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?