SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

SKYW traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $54.85. 382,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $581,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

