SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 571,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.28. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,411,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SkyWest by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after acquiring an additional 108,535 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SkyWest by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 72,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 2,098.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 62,318 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

