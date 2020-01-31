SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. SkyWest’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,303. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

