SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SKYW. Stephens began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

SKYW stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 95.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio