SkyWest (SKYW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. SkyWest has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

