Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. AXA bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund