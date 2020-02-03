Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 7.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,363 shares of company stock valued at $27,815,318. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 37,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

