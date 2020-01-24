Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.46-1.46 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.46 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $128.19 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.83.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

