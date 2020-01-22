Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.45.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,686. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $125.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $990,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,080.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,441 shares of company stock worth $26,738,893. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $385,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

