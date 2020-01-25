Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $5.88 on Friday, reaching $122.31. 7,108,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,407. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,105,080.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

