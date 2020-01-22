Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $145.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SWKS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.45.

Shares of SWKS opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $125.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $990,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,080.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,441 shares of company stock worth $26,738,893. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. AXA bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 143.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $91,279,000 after acquiring an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

