Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded by Charter Equity to “Buy”

Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Skyworks Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $5.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.31. 7,108,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,407. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What is a support level?