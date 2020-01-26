SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.03 Million

Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will post sales of $211.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.93 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $212.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $846.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $832.36 million to $861.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $816.76 million, with estimates ranging from $814.01 million to $819.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.36. 850,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,407. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

