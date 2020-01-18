SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.88 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.88 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLG. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

Shares of SLG opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $93.91.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $248.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,410,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

