SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.60

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.60 and last traded at $92.41, with a volume of 16299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average of $83.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 942.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after buying an additional 1,434,729 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,525,000 after buying an additional 660,122 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,417,000 after buying an additional 44,434 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

