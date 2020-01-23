SL Green Realty Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,254% compared to the typical volume of 100 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 942.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after buying an additional 1,434,729 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,525,000 after buying an additional 660,122 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $19,906,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $92.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $93.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on SLG. ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

