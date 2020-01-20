SL Green Realty (SLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $91.24 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $93.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average is $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.47%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

